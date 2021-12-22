Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu

Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu

Dec. 22, 2021, 10:31 a.m.

Chargés d’Affaires Ms. Namgya C. Khampa inaugurated the Exhibition and interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in it. She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries.

Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. The exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness on business opportunities available on both sides.

The Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

1 (2) (1).jpeg

More than 50 Indian companies representing multiple sectors and coming from various parts of India are exhibiting their products and services at Enterprise India Exhibition, which is also witnessing enthusiastic participation from Nepali businesses and traders.

Embassy of India attended the opening ceremony of the Enterprize India Exhibition being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from 21-23 December 2021

