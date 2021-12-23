COVAX Provides Over 7.725 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal

The latest COVAX Facility AMC window shipment ofCovid-19 vaccines for the people of Nepalincludes6,039,000doses of Covishield and 1,686,000 doses of Moderna, delivered through a series of consignments between 29 November and 20 December. In addition to the vaccines, over three million syringes and around 83,000 syringe safety boxes and ten specialized walk-in-coolers have been handed over to Nepal. The vaccines and accompanying vaccination supplies and equipment are being quickly distributed to provinces and municipalities across the country.Link

The latest COVAX vaccine delivery will be further boosting the Government of Nepal’s vaccination efforts to protect the people of Nepal. As of 22 December, over 22 million doses have been administered – 9.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and 13.8 million have been partially vaccinated with one dose - in Nepal. This has been achieved with vaccines provided through the COVAX Facility, through partner country dose sharing and through direct Government procurement. Importantly, this latest COVAX AMC deliveryincludes1,686,000Moderna doses which are enabling the rollout of the vaccination campaign to children aged between 12-17 years in Nepal.

The COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO, was made possible through generous support from partner governments, international organizations, foundations and the private sector. The delivery of COVAX-procured vaccines to Nepal is part of ongoing efforts towards ensuring equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally. COVAX-supported vaccines provide a critical contribution to the Government of Nepal’s National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP) target to vaccinate people across Nepal.

The COVAX Facility is generously funded by an extensive group of donor government partners as well as foundations and corporations, including COVAX Facility partners with a presence in Nepal: Australia,China, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Please see the complete list of COVAX donor partners and pledges at: https://www.gavi.org/sites/default/files/covid/covax/COVAX-AMC-Donors-Table.pdf

Working together through the COVAX Facility, all partners are cognizant that the clearest pathway out of the pandemic is to ensure every country has equal access to the tools to fight COVID, slow down transmission and curb its spread – including tests, treatments, infection control equipment and of course, life-saving vaccines. The COVAX partnership congratulates Nepal for the ongoing campaign results and reiterates its solidarity with its people. COVAX partners are committed to working with Nepal through the pandemic period to ensure that no one is left behind, to prevent the loss of social and economic gains made and to pave the way for socio-economic recovery.