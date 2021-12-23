KOICA Re-launches Its KOV Program

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has re-launched its Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) program by dispatching two volunteers to work in Nepal for one year.

The volunteers arrived in Nepal on December 22, 2021 along with three Young Professionals. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 KOICA had temporarily suspended its KOV program from March 19, 2020.

These two new KOICA Volunteers will be assigned in two different government offices with in Kathmandu Valley and will share Korea's knowledge in Taekwondo and Tourism field with the Nepalese people. Mr. Young Man Yun will be dispatched in Nepal Armed Police Force School, Kirtipur in Taekwondo sector and Mr. Minhoo Song will be dispatched in Chandragiri Municipality in Tourism Sector.

The volunteers will take about 8 weeks of adaptation program in Nepal where they will learn about Nepalese society, culture, tradition as well as language. Such kind of program will be helpful for them to work in their concerned community/organization as they will learn various methods to adopt and work in the new Nepalese environment.

Since 1990, KOICA Volunteers are deployed in various government organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demand and request of Nepalese government in different sectors like education, health, agriculture, IT, etc. Till date more than 400 volunteers have been dispatched in Nepal.

The objective of KOICA volunteer program focuses more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly in the grass root level. However, these programs are aimed to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries, to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Under the changed scenario the new normal situation after the pandemic, KOICA Nepal office shall be taking every possible measure in following the health protocol with regards to COVID 19 while implementing the KOV program.