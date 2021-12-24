Weather Forecast For December 24

Weather Forecast For December 24

Dec. 24, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region..

