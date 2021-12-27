Weather Forecast For December 27

Light rain is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions , partly to generally cloudy in the terai regions of the country. Light rain is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75