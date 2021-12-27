Weather Forecast For December 27

Weather Forecast For December 27

Dec. 27, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

Light rain is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions , partly to generally cloudy in the terai regions of the country. Light rain is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CAN Infotech To Be Held In February 2022
Dec 27, 2021
Electricity Leakage Drops To 14. 35: NEA
Dec 27, 2021
Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins
Dec 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 283 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 26, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal's Stable Instability In The Changed Paradigm By Madan Kumar Bhattarai Dec 27, 2021
CAN Infotech To Be Held In February 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2021
Electricity Leakage Drops To 14. 35: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2021
Delhi Announces Night Curfew From Monday After Nearly 300 New Covid-19 Cases Reported By Agencies Dec 27, 2021
Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75