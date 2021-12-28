Kathmandu Valley Reports 149 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 149 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 28, 2021, 4:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8463 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 149 infections, 112 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 29 in Lalitpur.

With 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827763.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight
Dec 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 28
Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 251 New Cases, 221 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 27, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
UNICEF AT 75 Investment In Children By A Correspondent 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 251 New Cases, 221 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 283 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Women Volleyball Team Wins Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Title By Agencies Dec 28, 2021
ELECTRICTY DEMAND Managing Gap By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
MELAMCHI PROJECT Uncertain Again By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu By Agencies Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2021
Biden Signs A Defense Bill Aimed At Boosting Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region By Agencies Dec 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75