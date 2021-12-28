Kathmandu Valley Reports 149 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8463 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 156 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 149 infections, 112 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 29 in Lalitpur.

With 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827763.