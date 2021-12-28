Weather Forecast For December 28

Dec. 28, 2021, 8:04 a.m.

There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

