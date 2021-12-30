Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal

Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal

Dec. 30, 2021, 5:57 p.m.

Gurung Community across Nepal has celebrated Tamu Lhosar( New Year). The Gurung community saw off the Cow Year on Thursday and welcomed the Tiger Year while celebrating the Tamu Lhosar.

Addressing a cultural ceremony organized on the occasion of the Tamu Lhosar at Tundikhel on Thursday, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has pledged additional support for the promotion and conservation of the language and culture of the Gurung community.

61cd91db9f54c_Pm (1).jpg

He said the Tamu Lhosar festival would help in introducing the other communities to the Tamu civilization and culture while highlighting contributions made by the community for the socio-economic development of the country.

This festival will also enhance mutual respect, tolerance among different cultures and regions, the PM shared his confidence.

He also expressed best wishes to all the Tamu people on the occasion.

Tudikhel_Tamu-Lhoshar-celebration-7-1024x683.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 235 New Cases, 228 Recoveries And No Deaths
Dec 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 30
Dec 30, 2021
Weather To Improve From Thursday
Dec 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 123 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 29, 2021

More on Festivals and Culture

The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Christmas 2021: Date, History, Importance And Significance By Agencies 1 week ago
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli, Dhanya Purnima 2021: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Bala Chaturdashi 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Solar Eclipse of December 04, 2021, Eclipse Would Not Be Visible In Kathmandu By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 235 New Cases, 228 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021
Kathmandu Police Arrested Eight Men On Charge Of Rape By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
India’s Several States Report Huge Single-day Spike In Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
Coronavirus Cases Hit New High In US By Agencies Dec 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75