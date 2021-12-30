Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal

Gurung Community across Nepal has celebrated Tamu Lhosar( New Year). The Gurung community saw off the Cow Year on Thursday and welcomed the Tiger Year while celebrating the Tamu Lhosar.

Addressing a cultural ceremony organized on the occasion of the Tamu Lhosar at Tundikhel on Thursday, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has pledged additional support for the promotion and conservation of the language and culture of the Gurung community.

He said the Tamu Lhosar festival would help in introducing the other communities to the Tamu civilization and culture while highlighting contributions made by the community for the socio-economic development of the country.

This festival will also enhance mutual respect, tolerance among different cultures and regions, the PM shared his confidence.

He also expressed best wishes to all the Tamu people on the occasion.