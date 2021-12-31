Weather Forecast For December 31

Weather Forecast For December 31

Dec. 31, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

