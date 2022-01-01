Weather Forecast For January 1

Weather Forecast For January 1

Jan. 1, 2022, 7:50 a.m.

There partly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the hilly regions of Gandaki and Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

No Power Shortage, Recent Interruptions In Electricity Is Local Problem: MD Ghising
Jan 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 31, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases, 212 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Dec 31, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 31
Dec 31, 2021
Gurung Community Celebrated Tamu Lhosar Across Nepal
Dec 30, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather To Improve From Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For December 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

No Power Shortage, Recent Interruptions In Electricity Is Local Problem: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2022
Happy New Year 2022: Why People Celebrates New Year’s Day on January 1 By Agencies Jan 01, 2022
Omicron Wave May Have Peaked In South Africa: Officials By Agencies Jan 01, 2022
BP’s National Conciliation: Relevant Ideology For Irrelevant Party By Keshab Poudel Dec 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases, 212 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75