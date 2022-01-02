Weather Forecast For January 2

Jan. 2, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy throughout the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous

