Maoist Center Concluded 8th General Convention, Electing 236 CC Members

Jan. 3, 2022, 8:36 a.m.

The 8th General Convention of the CPN (Maoist Center) has concluded today with the endorsement of the central committee members proposed by the party Chairman, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', today by the closed-door session.

Chair Prachanda had announced the names of 236 members out of 299 members of the central committee members.

The remaining number of central committee members will be nominated by the first meeting of the new central committee of the party.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, the party spokesperson, informed that the closed-door session of the General Convention endorsed the names of central committee members, 111 under the open category and 125 under the inclusive category, as proposed by party Chair Prachanda.

Names of the office bearers of the party will be decided by the central committee meeting, according to leader Mahara.

The General Convention had on Sunday itself endorsed Bishnu Pukar Shrestha as the chief of the central election commission, Peshal Khatiwada as the chief of the central audit commission, and Tanka Rai as the chief of the central discipline commission of the party.

Agencies

