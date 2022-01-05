BIMSTEC Secretary General Calls On PM Deuba

Secretary-General of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Tenzin Lekphell called on Prime Minister. Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

During the meeting, they discuss ways to build on the progress made thus far and further consolidate the BIMSTEC process were discussed in the meeting.

He also called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka at the latter’s office Yesterday.

Stating that the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu was an important milestone in streamlining the areas of cooperation and institutional strengthening of the organization, the Secretary-General appreciated Nepal’s contributions in advancing the BIMSTEC process.

Minister for Foreign Affairs commended the Secretary-General for his leadership and expressed Nepal’s commitment to contribute constructively to help BIMSTEC make further advances. He underlined the need to ensure that the Fifth Summit to be held in 2022 builds on the progress made thus far and provides important breakthroughs towards realizing the regional aspirations.

Both sides assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies and societies in the region and underlined the imperative to work in closer cooperation through the BIMSTEC framework.

Earlier Lekphell paid courtesy calls on Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Ms. Pampha Bhusal and Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale. He also called on Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Secretary of Commerce and Supplies Dinesh Bhattarai.

Matters such as trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contact as well as broader issues of Nepal-BIMSTEC cooperation were discussed in these meetings.

Lekphell is on a four-day introductory visit to Nepal from 3-6 January 2022