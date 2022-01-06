Kathmandu Valley Logs 310 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 310 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 253 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 310infections, 221 in Kathmandu, 30 Bhaktapur, and 59 in Lalitpur.

With 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 830480.