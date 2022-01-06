Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Some Places of Bagmai Provinces

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.
There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur in a few places of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region tonight.
