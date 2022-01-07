Kathmandu Valley Confirms 369 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 369 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8272 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 369 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 369 infections, 284 in Kathmandu, 23 Bhaktapur, and 63 in Lalitpur.

With 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 831052.