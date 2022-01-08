Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 8, 2022, 4:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 481 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9762 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 481 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 369 infections, 362 in Kathmandu, 25 Bhaktapur, and 94 in Lalitpur.

With 696 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 831748.

