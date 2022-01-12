Nimbus Won The HRM Award For Corporate Excellence

Nimbus has won the HRM Award for Corporate Excellence 2021 in the agri-enterprise group for corporate excellence. Nimbus won the title at the first 'The HRM Award for Corporate Excellence 2021' held in a special ceremony held in Kathmandu recently.

After winning the award, Nimbus said that it honored the company's unique and progressive development as well as its contribution to the agricultural sector of Nepal as a whole.

Anand Bagaria, Executive Chairman of Nimbus, said that Nimbus has started corporate culture through agro-based industries and the credit for this goes to our customers and diligent employees. He also said that this award has encouraged him to be more determined in this field through agro-enterprise. This award is the result of our hard work and preparation not only this year but also in previous years. Wherever we are today, that is not possible at once. It is the result of our early vision and dedication to the goal, and of the preparations we have made in the past.

Nimbus started its business in 2004 with the aim of producing the first pellet feed of the first livestock in the country. The company's animal feed brand "Shakti" gradually expanded its business across the country and eventually became the most preferred brand in Nepal.

Nimbus currently sells four products in the animal feed industry, the fish grain industry, the solvent industry, the refinery, the pulses industry, and the mustard oil exporter in the soybean mashura industry, under the "Byanjan" and "Sunaulo Kiran" brands.