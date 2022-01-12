THAI Smile Airways Appoints Society International Travel Services as General Sales Agent for The Territory of Nepal

Jan. 12, 2022, 7:47 p.m.

THAI Smile Airways, a regional airline operating with full services has announced Society International Travel Services- One of Nepal’s leading travel agencies as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for the Nepal market. The appointment comes into effect from the 1st December 2021.

As per the agreement, Society International Travel Services will be providing a wide range of sales, marketing, and airport operational services as well as full customer and agency support services for THAI Smile Airways.

Through this agreement, THAI Smile Airways intends to not only tap the opportunity present within the Nepalese market by strengthening the services and facilities towards the Nepalese people but also to gap the bridge between Nepal and Thailand by providing air connectivity on this route previously served by THAI Airways International since 1968.

