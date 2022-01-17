India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Jan. 17, 2022, 8:21 a.m.

India reported 2,71,202 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally higher than Saturday’s infections, data updated by the Union Ministry of Health showed on Sunday morning.

The positivity rate was also lower at 16.28 per cent from 16.66 per cent. The country also recorded 314 Covid-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, which have taken the death toll to 4,86,066. As many as 1,38,331 people recovered from the infection and the number of active cases now stand at 15,50,377. A total of 7,743 Omicron cases have been detected so far across the country—an increase of 28.17 per cent since Saturday.

Omicron cases now at 7,743 and India's mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 completes one year with 156.76 crore vaccines administered so far.

Agencies

