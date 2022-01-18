Weather Forecast For January 18

Jan. 18, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

