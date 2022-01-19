Nepal And Israel Establish a Joint Working Team

Nepal And Israel Establish a Joint Working Team

Jan. 19, 2022, 5:43 p.m.

The Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Israel have decided to establish a Joint Working Team to prepare a bilateral agreement for sending Nepali nationals to work in construction sector in Israel.

The decision came after a constructive dialogue between Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal and Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, this afternoon.

According to joint statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Israel Kathmandu, the two sides also expressed satisfaction over the completion of all the necessary processes with regard to the selection of auxiliary workers in the care giving sector and announce that the first batch of 99 workers in this sector will leave for Israel today. More than 1000 workers selected for this category are scheduled to leave for Israel in coming weeks.

