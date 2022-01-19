Oil Prices Hit Seven-year High

Oil Prices Hit Seven-year High

Jan. 19, 2022, 8:22 a.m.

The price of crude oil in the US has jumped to its highest level in more than seven years.

Traders use the price of West Texas Intermediate crude futures as a benchmark figure. In trading on Tuesday, it rose above 86 dollars per barrel.

That is the highest since 2014. Rising demand as the economy recovers is a factor behind the rise.

Tensions in the Middle East are also having an impact. On Monday, a rebel group from Yemen attacked fuel trucks in Abu Dhabi.

Record inflation had already led to a drastic increase in fuel prices. Many traders thought the spread of the Omicron variant would cause demand to ease, but that has not been the case

Agencies

Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships
Jan 19, 2022
Billionaires Doubled Wealth during Pandemic: OXFAM
Jan 19, 2022
No Need For New Vaccine Against Omicron: WHO
Jan 19, 2022
Tourism Grows 4 Percent In 2021 But Remains Far Below Pre Pandemic Levels
Jan 19, 2022
WESO Trends 2022: ILO Downgrades Labour Market Recovery Forecast For 2022
Jan 19, 2022

More on Economy

Billionaires Doubled Wealth during Pandemic: OXFAM By Agencies 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
WESO Trends 2022: ILO Downgrades Labour Market Recovery Forecast For 2022 By Agencies 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Gandak To Parasi 33 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Income Of 84% Households Fell, But Number Of Billionaires Grew In 2021: Oxfam Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
KUL MAN GHISING Focus For Quality Supply By A Correspondent 5 days, 5 hours ago
Remittance Inflows Declines By 6.8 Percent By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9502 New Cases 613 Recoveries And 4 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022
National ID and E-passport Issuance Halted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022
Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships By Agencies Jan 19, 2022
No Need For New Vaccine Against Omicron: WHO By Agencies Jan 19, 2022
Tourism Grows 4 Percent In 2021 But Remains Far Below Pre Pandemic Levels By Agencies Jan 19, 2022
Weather Analysis For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75