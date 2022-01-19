Oil Prices Hit Seven-year High

The price of crude oil in the US has jumped to its highest level in more than seven years.
Traders use the price of West Texas Intermediate crude futures as a benchmark figure. In trading on Tuesday, it rose above 86 dollars per barrel.
That is the highest since 2014. Rising demand as the economy recovers is a factor behind the rise.
Tensions in the Middle East are also having an impact. On Monday, a rebel group from Yemen attacked fuel trucks in Abu Dhabi.
Record inflation had already led to a drastic increase in fuel prices. Many traders thought the spread of the Omicron variant would cause demand to ease, but that has not been the case
