COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10052 New Cases 649 Recoveries And 4 Death

Jan. 20, 2022, 5:41 p.m.

With 9502 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 887765. This is the single highest case reported in Nepal so far,

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 21007 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 10052 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2. In 24 hours

The Ministry said that out of 6490 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2286 people.

There are 57322 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1492 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 55863 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients186 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 649 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 818809 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 4 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,632.

