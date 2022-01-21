Weather Forecast For January 21

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.
VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75