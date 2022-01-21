Weather Forecast For January 21

Weather Forecast For January 21

Jan. 21, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting
Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22
Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10052 New Cases 649 Recoveries And 4 Death
Jan 20, 2022
TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January
Jan 20, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Will Improve From Today By Agencies 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For January 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75