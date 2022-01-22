Kathmandu Valley Logs 5306 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5306 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 14462 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4899 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5306 infections, 3762 in Kathmandu, 434 Bhaktapur, and 1110 in Lalitpur.

With 8215 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 904796.