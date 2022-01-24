COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8054 New Cases 2540 Recoveries And 4 Death

With 8054 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 918448.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population in 16655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 8054 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 4547 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2265 people.

There are 82550 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,1771 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 80779 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients238 are admitted to the ICU and 43 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile 2548 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 824239 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 4 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,659..