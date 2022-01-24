Himalaya Airlines Receives ISO QMS Certification

Himalaya Airlines becomes the first airline in Nepal to achieve ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification

Jan. 24, 2022, 4:58 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China-Joint Venture, has become the first airline in Nepal to successfully achieve ISO 9001-2015 QMS certification. The airline has received the certificateon Dec 29, 2021 in recognition of the organization’s Quality Management System(QMS)which complies with ISO 9001-2015. The airlines earned the ISO certificate for “Providing Air Transport for Traveling Passengers and Freight, including Aviation Related Training Services”.

Earlier to this, Himalaya had acquired its first ISO certification for Quality Management System ofAircraft Maintenance and Engineering Services in August 2020. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) which ensures that the products and services meet the needs of customers, through an effective quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 certificate no. 120057/A/0001/UK/En was issued to Himalaya Airlines by United Registrar of System and United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). Fulfilling meticulous documentation processes, Himalaya successfully completed the audit process, verifying that the company’s QMS satisfies all the applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Congratulating the team for ISO certification, President of Himalaya Airlines Zhou Enyong said, “It is a proud moment for Himalaya to receive ISO 9001-2015 certification and a noteworthy achievement of the team effort. It is a continuing process for the company and we shall continue to optimize the standardization of work with due compliance at all levels.”

Vijay Shrestha, Vice President, Himalaya Airlines expressed, “This indeed is a remarkable accomplishment for team Himalaya. With the collaborative efforts of the team to maintain high documentation standards companywide, H9 has been able to acquire this ISO certification. This demonstrates Himalaya’s dedication for high performance work practices and is a significant confirmation of our ongoing commitment to quality.”

