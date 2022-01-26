73rd Republic Day of India Celebrated In Kathmandu

The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on 26 January 2022. The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra who then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion. The Ambassador felicitated war widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 6.35 crore and blankets.

The celebration was part of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.

As part of the Mahotsav, many events will be held throughout the year and uptill August 2023. In order to mark India@75 milestone in Nepal, it is planned to inaugurate 75 development projects implemented with India’s assistance across the provinces and districts of Nepal this year.

The Embassy will also be gifting 75 ambulances and school buses to various organizations and local authorities across Nepal.

The event was live streamed on Mission’s social media handle.