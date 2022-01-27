Kathmandu Valley Logs 3143 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3143 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 27, 2022, 5:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 15736 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3143 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3143 infections, 2402 in Kathmandu, 220 Bhaktapur, and 521 in Lalitpur.

With 5816 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 939267.

