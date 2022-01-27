PHDCCI To Host India-Nepal Startup Summit

Under the aegis of its India-Nepal Centre/SDC and in association with the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and Nepal SBI Bank Ltd (NSBL), PHDCCI is hosting India-Nepal Startup Summit on 28th January.

It aims to bring the important stakeholders of bilateral economic cooperation on a common idea platform from both India and Nepal to discuss some of the most crucial aspects concerning investment and partnership to support the thriving Startup Ecosystem in both India and Nepal.

The session will be attended by the key policymakers from both the government and industry to ideate the way forward for ever closer cooperation between India and Nepal.

Key Discussion Points include Indian Investment and Startup Partnership in Nepal: Are they game-changers in the long run?; Covid-19 & changing scenario of Investment and Partnership in Nepal; Strategising Nepal’s economic development with Investment and Partnership from India; Re-prioritising production, employment and inclusive development; Finding an alternative development paradigm for Nepal with the growth of new businesses; Strengthening the institutional finance culture for Startups