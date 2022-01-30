North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile

North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile

Jan. 30, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu has said that North Korea launched a ballistic missile eastward. This is the 7th launch Pyongyang has conducted so far this year.

Matsuno said "If the missile was on a normal ballistic trajectory, it is estimated to have flown about 800 kilometers, with a maximum altitude of about 2,000 kilometers, for about 30 minutes. It is also believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone off the Sea of Japan coast."

Matsuno also said that the Japanese government has set up an emergency task force to gather information.

He said at the moment no damage has been confirmed.

South Korea's military also announced that North Korea fired a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.

It says the launch was from Jagang Province and toward the Sea of Japan. South Korea's military is conducting a detailed analysis with the US military.

North Korea has fired missiles multiple times just this month.

On Friday, Pyongyang said it had conducted test-launches of long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday and "tactical guided missiles" on Thursday.

The country also fired what are believed to have been hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

Agencies

Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186%
Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June
Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths
Jan 30, 2022
Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks
Jan 30, 2022
Melamchi Project Starts Clearing Debris In Melamchi Headwork
Jan 29, 2022

More on International

Russian President Putin Spoke With French President Macron On Ukraine Crisis By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
EU Criticizes China For Acts Against Lithuania By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
North Korea Tested Tactical Guided Missiles By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
North Fired 2 Projectiles Off East Coast: South Korea By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Ukraine Tensions Rise By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
New Cases Of Coronavirus Remain High In US By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022
Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186% By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75