Weather Forecast For January 31

Weather Forecast For January 31

Jan. 31, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. There are cChances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over
Jan 31, 2022
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1778 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 30, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases, 6359 Recoveries And 32 Deaths
Jan 30, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 30
Jan 30, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed From April 14: Minister Chaudhary By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2022
Russia Challenges NATO On Security Commitment By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
North Korea Confirms Launch Of Hwasong-12 Missile By Agencies Jan 31, 2022
Political Economy Of Slower Population Growth In Nepal By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jan 30, 2022
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted India-Nepal Startup Summit 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75