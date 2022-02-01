Nepal And India Sign MoU On Construction Of A Motorable Bridge Over Mahakali River

Nepal And India Sign MoU On Construction Of A Motorable Bridge Over Mahakali River

Feb. 1, 2022, 5:48 p.m.

India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction of a motorable Bridge over the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula (India) with Darchula (Nepal), under Indian grant assistance.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Rabindra Nath Shrestha, in presence of Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal RenuKumariYadav.

The project will enhance cross-border connectivity between the Sudurpaschim province of Nepal and the Uttarakhand state of India across the Mahakaliriver where close people-to-people links exist between communities on both sides of the border. This is in line with the priority shared by both the governments to expand cross-border connectivity for streamlining commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The construction of the bridge is planned to commence soon.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

