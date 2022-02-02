COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2205 New Cases 7555 Recoveries And 12 Death s

With 3667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 959775.

According to Dr. Sangeeta Mishra, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6499 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 2205 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 5083 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1436 people.

Dr. Mishra said that there are 69291 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1475 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 67616 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 279 are admitted to the ICU and 50 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7555 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 878720 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 91.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Wenesday added 12 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,764.