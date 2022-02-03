Nepal Oil Corporation Increases Prices Of Petroleum Products

Feb. 3, 2022, 8:39 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has fixed the price of petrol at Rs. 142 per litre and diesel and kerosene at Rs. 125 per litre each with effect from Tuesday midnight.

The NOC has increased the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs. 3 per litre each. The Corporation has increased the price of aviation fuel for domestic flight by Rs. 10 per litre to Rs. 116 and international flight by USD 100 per kiloliter to USD 1,095, according to a press statement of NOC.

The NOC has not adjusted the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Fuel price was adjusted based on the new price structure received from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on February 1, said Binitmani Upadhyay, spokesperson at the NOC. As per the latest price received from IOC on Tuesday, petrol price has been hiked by Rs. 4.92 per litre, diesel by Rs. 7.24 per litre, kerosene by Rs. 8.80 per litre and aviation fuel by Rs. 7.48 per litre.

