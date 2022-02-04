Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 4, 2022, 3:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 745 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 745 infections, 570 in Kathmandu, 55 Bhaktapur, and 120 in Lalitpur.

With 1602 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 964119.

