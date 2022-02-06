Weather Forecast For February 6

Feb. 6, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

