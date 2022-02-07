Weather Forecast For February 7

Weather Forecast For February 7

Feb. 7, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly to generally throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Celebrates 36th Anniversary With “NIBL Gajjab Cha Fixed Deposit Account
Feb 06, 2022
Basant Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2022: Saraswati Puja And Its Importance In Nepal
Feb 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 566 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1183 New Cases 8704 Recoveries And 11 Death s
Feb 06, 2022
The Death Of Lata Mangeshkar Is Unprocurable Loss To The World: Actress Manisha Koirala
Feb 06, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 6 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Active Western Disturbance To Bring Cold, Rain And Snow Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Decide To Lift Odd-Even Traffic Rule And To Open Schools From Feb 13 By Agencies Feb 07, 2022
Nepali PM Deuba Pays Tributes Lata Mangeshkar says ‘A Great Singer’ Lost By Agencies Feb 07, 2022
Coronavirus Can Lead To Highly Virulent Variants In Long Term By Agencies Feb 07, 2022
Russia Could Invade Ukraine During Beijing Olympics: US Official By Agencies Feb 07, 2022
CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE (CVA): Relief, Respect & Dignity By A Correspondent Feb 06, 2022
NIBL Celebrates 36th Anniversary With “NIBL Gajjab Cha Fixed Deposit Account By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75