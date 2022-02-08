Biden, Scholz warn Russia of high price

Biden, Scholz warn Russia of high price

Feb. 8, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have warned Russian leaders they will "pay a heavy price" if their troops attack Ukraine. On Monday, Scholz made his first visit to the White House since taking over in December.

Both leaders took pains to describe their efforts to work together. Biden said they are in "close cooperation." Scholz said they are "absolutely united."

Biden warned he would halt a pipeline built to bring gas from Russia to Germany. German officials have delayed opening up the line, known as Nord Stream 2.

The Germans buy half their natural gas from Russia. They do not want the pipeline to be canceled. Scholz avoided mentioning the project and said his country would "act with the US."

Biden has ordered about 3,000 American soldiers to be positioned closer to Ukraine. Another 8,500 are on high alert.

German officials have announced they are adding 350 more soldiers to the 500 that lead a NATO force in Lithuania. Ukrainian leaders have asked them to supply weapons too. Scholz has not responded.

Agencies

Australia To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Visitors
Feb 08, 2022
Next Few Days Crucial To De-escalate Crisis: President Macron
Feb 08, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Stresses To Use Electricity For Industries
Feb 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Decide To Lift Odd-Even Traffic Rule And To Open Schools From Feb 13
Feb 07, 2022
Nepali PM Deuba Pays Tributes Lata Mangeshkar says ‘A Great Singer’ Lost
Feb 07, 2022

More on International

Australia To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Visitors By Agencies 42 minutes ago
Next Few Days Crucial To De-escalate Crisis: President Macron By Agencies 56 minutes ago
Russia Could Invade Ukraine During Beijing Olympics: US Official By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
First US Reinforcement Troops Arrive In Europe By Agencies 2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth Marks 70 Years On Britsh Throne By Agencies 2 days ago
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Election Commission Announces Ending The Voters Name Collection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2022
NEA Introduces Policy Arrangement To Relocate Electricity Poles: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2022
Nepal And Sri Lanka Continue Collaborations In The Construction Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2022
Youth Participation In Nepali Politics By Aagya Pokharel Feb 07, 2022
Western Intellectualism Versus Eastern Spiritualism By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Feb 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75