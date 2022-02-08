Weather Forecast For February 8

Weather Forecast For February 8

Feb. 8, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions tonight.

