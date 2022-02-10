Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 10, 2022, 5:46 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8888 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 329 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1329 infections, 235 in Kathmandu, 30 Bhaktapur, and 64 in Lalitpur.

With 1018 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 971475.

