Weather Forecast For February 20

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.