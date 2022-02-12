Weather Forecast For February 21

Feb. 12, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly Partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. There will partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.

