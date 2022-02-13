All Academic Institutions Open From Today

Following the decision of the government, the Centre for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD) has requested all local governments across the country to reopen all academic institutions in physical presence of teachers and students from coming Sunday.

Stating that the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre (CCMCC) had already recommended reopening the education institutions, including schools and colleges, from February 13 by following health safety protocols, the CEHRD urged the local governments to make arrangements for the same.

"Educational institutions can resume classes and can conduct exams from February 13 by maintaining health safety protocols. In the case of the students aged below 12 years, the administration instructed the schools to reopen classes in shifts," the CCMCC decided a week ago.

Ganesh Prasad Poudel, director of the CEHRD, said that the schools could resume classes regularly for vaccinated students from Sunday and in shift system should be applied for junior level students who have not received COVID-19 jabs.

Meanwhile, Tribhuvan University (TU) on Friday instructed its campuses across the country to resume physical classes from Sunday. The academic institutions across the country were running online classes from January 10 because of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the country.

Earlier, students were able to attend physical classes of the current academic year only for three months.

The government has already published the routine of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE), which is scheduled from April 22. Likewise, the Ministry also stated that the academic session this year would end by April.