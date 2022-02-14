India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths

India on Saturday recorded 44,877 new Covid-19 cases, 11 per cent lower than yesterday. With 684 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count increased to 5,08,665.

The daily Covid-19 tally in India dropped to 44,877 on Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 4,26,31,421, according to the data released by the Union health ministry. The number of infections recorded on Sunday was 11 per cent lower than yesterday.

The country reported 684 more deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall fatality count to 5,08,665.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.55 per cent. As the active cases declined by 73,398 in the last 24 hours, the active caseload now stands at 5,37,045.

-While the weekly positivity rate is currently at 4.46 per cent, the daily positivity rate stands at 3.17 per cent.

- The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 15,184 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,359 cases, Karnataka with 3,202 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,812 cases and Rajasthan with 2,606 cases.