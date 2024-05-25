Dengue Cases Found In 57 Districts

With the start of rainfall, cases of dengue have started increasing. Fifty-seven districts have now recorded dengue infection.

Chief of the Vector Control Section at the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Gokarna Prasad Dahal, shared that the risk of dengue disease has increased as people started collecting rainwater in pots and buckets with the start of rainfall, and since mosquitoes breed in the collected water.

A total of 904 dengue cases were detected in 57 districts. Dr Dahal requested to adopt precautions to be protected from dengue.

A total of 51,143 people had suffered from dengue infection in 77 districts last year. They have already directed the 33 local levels to run a campaign to kill mosquitoes by identifying the risky places.

High fever, headache, body pain, and joint pain, among the health issues, are dengue symptoms. The Ministry has urged people to sleep under a mosquito net, wear full-sleeve clothes, and keep the house surroundings clean to be protected from mosquito bites.