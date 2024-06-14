Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV

The detailed report of the Fourth Nepal Living Standards Survey was unveiled on Thursday. The National Statistics Office (NSO) shared a detailed report highlighting the country's key socioeconomic and other indicators.

As stated in the report, the number of people suffering from non-communicable has increased in the country. It is stated that 18.5 percent of people have suffered from non-communicable diseases in the Fourth Nepal Living Standards Survey against 11.7 percent in the Third Nepal Living Standards Survey.

According to the NLSS-IV, 19.8 percent Nepalis have suffered from blood pressure-related illness, 14.7 percent from stomach-related illness and 9.3 percent suffer from diabetes while 8.6 percent with respiratory illness.

The report has also shown the increasing trend of infectious diseases among Nepalis, which has reached 24.9 percent in this report against 20 percent in the Third Nepal Living Standards Survey.

Likewise, 6.4 percent Nepalis draw salary based on a contract, 28.7 percent on a monthly basis, and 64.9 percent are employed on a daily basis.

According to the latest NLSS report, a Nepali spends Rs 72,908 on an average in a year to meet basic needs and of them, Rs 35,029 is required to meet the demand for foodstuffs. (RSS)