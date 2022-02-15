All-Party Support For MCC Endorsement: PM Deuba

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his confidence that the American grant project, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), would get parliamentary endorsement with all-party consensus and support reports RSS.

At the parliamentary party meeting of the Nepali Congress today, PM Deuba said MCC would be endorsed on consensus among all political parties, including NC, shared NC general-secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa.

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that MCC resolution would be passed on the consent of all political parties as the erstwhile government led by the chairperson of the then Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had registered a MCC resolution on 15 July 2019 after endorsing from the cabinet and all the parliamentarians associated to different breakaway parties of the then NCP will support the move.

The parliamentarians of the then NCP now are divided into CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

It may be noted that the NC which was in opposition at the moment had advocated for parliamentary endorsement of MCC after discussion.

Prime Minister Deuba shared, "NC is not the party changing its opinion while remaining in the government and in opposition. We will not have a different identity from other political parties if we do so. The NC should not deviate from its stance for the sake of short-term gain and loss."

"I am surprised that Chief Whip of the CPN (UML), Bishal Bhattarai has noted that conspiracy is being hatched to pass MCC from the parliament as we have been putting forth our stance to pass MCC resolution, registered by erstwhile KP Sharma Oli-led government in the Parliament", said NC general-secretary Thapa quoting PM Deuba as saying.

The PM expressed the belief that the proposal related to MCC would be tabled in the meeting of the House of Representatives scheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to put forward the approval process by tabling the MCC resolution in Parliament immediately. It also expressed the belief that the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist) as well as other parties would stand together in favour of the resolution, shared Thapa repors RSS.