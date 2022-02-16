Japan Donates Medical Equipment to Kathmandu Cancer Center in Bhaktapur

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka, signed a grant contract with Dr. Anjani Kumar Jha, Chairman of Kathmandu Cancer Center, for installing medical equipment at the Center, which is in Bhaktapur District.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 74,033 (approximately NPR 8.75 million).

The project will support the installation of medical equipment, including operation theater lights with camera and monitor, high performance operating table that can be adjusted in various ways according to the needs of operation at the Kathmandu Cancer Center. Kathmandu Cancer Center has been providing consultations and treatment to cancer patients but was unable to handle complex surgeries owing to the lack of medical equipment.

“The Embassy of Japan believes the project will support the Center to respond to the high demand for better medical services for cancer patients and to improve its specialized cancer treatment through the installation of high-performance equipment. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” says a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan Kathmandu.