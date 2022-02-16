Japan Donates Medical Equipment To Kathmandu Cancer Center In Bhaktapur

Japan Donates Medical Equipment to Kathmandu Cancer Center in Bhaktapur

Feb. 16, 2022, 6:37 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka, signed a grant contract with Dr. Anjani Kumar Jha, Chairman of Kathmandu Cancer Center, for installing medical equipment at the Center, which is in Bhaktapur District.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 74,033 (approximately NPR 8.75 million).

signing_Dr. Anjani Kumar Jha.jpg

The project will support the installation of medical equipment, including operation theater lights with camera and monitor, high performance operating table that can be adjusted in various ways according to the needs of operation at the Kathmandu Cancer Center. Kathmandu Cancer Center has been providing consultations and treatment to cancer patients but was unable to handle complex surgeries owing to the lack of medical equipment.

“The Embassy of Japan believes the project will support the Center to respond to the high demand for better medical services for cancer patients and to improve its specialized cancer treatment through the installation of high-performance equipment. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” says a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan Kathmandu.

Kathmandu Cancer Center.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site
Feb 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Feb 16, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 16 Across Nepal
Feb 16, 2022
Greater Transparency On Hidden And Distressed Debt Can Reduce Global Financial Risks And Support Recovery
Feb 15, 2022

More on National

Akimitsu Okubo Appointed As JICA Nepal Head By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher JB Rana Relived Of Duties By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget By Agencies 5 days, 12 hours ago
Ruby Shah Receives Zonta International 2021JMK Scholarship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
MELAMCHI DRINKING WATER Renovation Begins By A Correspondent 1 week ago
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE: Remembering Innocent By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

ADB Country Director Visits Road Improvement Project Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2022
Swasthani Bratakatha Concluded By Agencies Feb 16, 2022
MCC Will Be Tabled After Forging Consensus: Law Minister Badu By Agencies Feb 16, 2022
NRNA's Election To Be Held On March 21 And 22 By Agencies Feb 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75